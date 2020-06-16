Janhvi Kapoor Is A Huge Fan Of Dancing And Her Posts Are A Proof; Check Them Out

Janhvi Kapoor has won the hearts of many fans with her acting in her debut film. The young actor has a strong online presence and has creatively engaged her viewers on Instagram. Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram has pictures and videos of her dance and fitness routine to her fashion photoshoots and more. Listed below are Janhvi Kapoor's posts that showcase her immense love for dancing.

Janhvi Kapoor is a huge fan of dancing and these posts are proof

Janhvi Kapoor's post shows her dancing to a classical song. The actor has donned an Indian kurta and has no makeup on her. Janhvi's dance and fashion is loved by many fans. Many fans in the comment section have liked her dance and style, as can be seen from the comments section of the post. The actor has also posted a couple of her dance videos on YouTube and they have gone viral as well.

Janhvi Kapoor's dance is simply mesmerizing and her captions as well have showcased her wit. The actor is active on Instagram and loves sharing beauty and fitness tips along with her daily routines and major life events. Kapoor's Instagram has inspired many fans when it comes to dance and fitness, she has also become a role model for some.

In the above post too, the actor can be seen dancing on a Bollywood song. Janhvi has danced on various songs, classical and Bollywood. Her moves are neat and she has a certain grace to her dance. Janhvi Kapoor also has a vast fan-following of over 8.4M followers on her Instagram.

The actress has done dance and TikTok videos as well to engage with her followers. Lately, Kapoor's many posts showcase her quarantine moments. Even in the quarantine, Janhvi has gone from dancing to cooking and has added many more skills to her persona.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the film Ghost Stories. The horror film was directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Karan Johar. The film is available on Netflix. The stunning actress also has many films in her kitty. She will next be seen in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Gunjan Saxena is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced under Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. It was supposed to release on April 24, 2020, but due to recent events of the novel coronavirus, the film had to be postponed. The new release date, however, is not out yet. Janhvi also has films like Dostana 2 and Roohi Afzana lined up this year.

