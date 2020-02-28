The Debate
Janhvi Kapoor's Dedication To Being Fit Is Unparalleled; Here's The Proof

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen by the paparazzi as she was heading to the gym. Read on to know more about Janvhi Kapoor's love for the gym here.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, who is the daughter of Sridevi, made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak. According to reports, she will be seen in several films this year. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was seen heading to a gym right after an event. 

Janhvi Kapoor heads to the gym even after attending an event

According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted by paparazzi on Friday, as she was all set to hit the gym. A video of the same had surfaced on the internet, where she can be seen wearing a party outfit of white colour. She also had a bag with her, as she entered her gym.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla) on

READ | Aamir Khan Wishes Taapsee Pannu And 'Team Thappad' Good Luck; Anubhav Sinha Reacts

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films 

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to for the release of her upcoming horror-comedy Roohi Afzana. It is directed by Hardik Mehta and features Rajkummar Rao, Kapoor, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. The film is slated to be released on June 5, 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

READ | Katrina Kaif Talks About Her Workout Routine & Diet Plan; Read More Here

Apart from this, she will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which is directed by Sharan Sharma. The film features Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Angad Bedi in the lead roles. The film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, an Indian Air Force pilot. The film is slated to be released on April 24, 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

READ |  Justin Bieber & Superfan Lynsey Mickolas Recreate Their 2010 'One Less Lonely Girl' Moment

READ | Brie Larson And Gal Gadot's Oscars Throwback Pic Gives Major MCU And DCEU Crossover Feels

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
