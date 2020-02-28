Janhvi Kapoor's Dedication To Being Fit Is Unparalleled; Here's The Proof

Janhvi Kapoor, who is the daughter of Sridevi, made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak. According to reports, she will be seen in several films this year. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was seen heading to a gym right after an event.

Janhvi Kapoor heads to the gym even after attending an event

According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted by paparazzi on Friday, as she was all set to hit the gym. A video of the same had surfaced on the internet, where she can be seen wearing a party outfit of white colour. She also had a bag with her, as she entered her gym.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming films

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to for the release of her upcoming horror-comedy Roohi Afzana. It is directed by Hardik Mehta and features Rajkummar Rao, Kapoor, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. The film is slated to be released on June 5, 2020.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which is directed by Sharan Sharma. The film features Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Angad Bedi in the lead roles. The film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, an Indian Air Force pilot. The film is slated to be released on April 24, 2020.

Gunjan Saxena hailed from a family who had dedicated themselves to serving the nation. Her father and brother were in the Army and it was a natural choice for her to follow suit. #1MonthtoGunjanSaxena — JANHVI KAPOOR (@JanhviUniverse) February 13, 2020

