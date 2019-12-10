Kartik Aaryan Says, "I Have Not Changed"; Opens Up About His Recent Success

Kartik Aaryan is living the dream, as he has been compared with actors like Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Singh, by his fans. The young actor has been paired with the leading ladies of Bollywood industry. He was last seen in the comic flick Pati Patni Aur Woh, romancing Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Read on to know about what the actor has to say about his recent success.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan & Sonakshi Sinha Are Tweet King And Queen Of 2019 #ThisHappened2019

Kartik talks about his success

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who made his Bollywood debut at a very young age with the comedy flick Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is now one of the most adored actors of the Indian film industry. In an interview with a leading news daily, the actor talked about how things have changed for him since his debut movie. In the interview, he said that the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, his sixth movie, made him what he is today — a ‘bankable’ actor. He felt that the 2018 flick got him in the commercial actor zone and people’s perspective about him changed after this movie. He added that the film garnered him the biggest validation of his life by giving him his critically acclaimed film Luka Chuppi.

READ | Sushmita Sen Is In Awe Of 'love That Knows Patience'; Fans Speculate Bollywood Return

Kartik stated that in the early years of his career, he had no option and had to do the films that were being offered to him. But things have changed for him now, as nowadays he is being offered a lot of movies to choose from. He said that this newfound stardom has not changed him though, and everything is the same except for the fact that he hardly gets any time for himself. He gets a lot of offers and he feels like doing them all, but ‘time’ is the biggest constraint. He feels that 24 hours in a day are not enough.

READ | Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! Dec 9: Aman Turning Into Beast, Snake Omen Appears

He went on to say that until two years ago, he had so much time on his hands that he could easily go out for coffee dates and dinner plans with people, but now even 24 hours are not enough. He stated that this makes people around him feel that he has changed, however, this is not the case. He stated that on one hand, he is promoting his movie, on the other hand, he is in the middle of shooting for his upcoming flick Dostana 2. He stated that this is what he wants — to be busy all the time.

READ | 'Dabangg 3' Actor Kichcha Sudeep Talks About Dubbing His Own Movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.