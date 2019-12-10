Kartik Aaryan Claims Pati Patni Aur Woh To Be His Highest Box-office Opener Till Date

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh is currently enjoying great success at the box-office. Talking to leading entertainment portals, Kartik Aaryan has stated Pati Patni Aur Woh to be his highest opener till date. Here is every known detail on the story so far:

‘I am glad the film and my character, Chintu Tyagi, is accepted and loved by all.’

Talking to a leading entertainment portal post the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan opened up about how the film is his highest box-office opener till date. Talking to the media outlet, Kartik Aaryan told how he is happy with the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh. He also added how from day one, he received love for his character in the movie, and that transcending it into box-office figures was the complicated part.

Kartik Aaryan talked about how he is glad about the fact that the audiences have liked Pati Patni Aur Woh and his character of Chintu Tyagi. Kartik Aaryan also said that Pati Patni Aur Woh has been the highest opening movie at the box-office by him; which doubles his joy. In conclusion to his statement, Kartik Aaryan said that Pati Patni Aur Woh’s success strives him to work even harder.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of the classic 1978 movie with the same title. The cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Pandey and Aparshakti Khurana in the leading roles. Mudassar Aziz helms the modern remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

More about Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is a new-age actor of Bollywood who made his debut with the 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Some of his notable works include Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi. He is currently enjoying the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh at the box-office. Some of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movies include Love Aaj Kal 2, Dostana 2, and Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

