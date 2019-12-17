Kartik Aaryan Returns Home To Munch On 'maa Ke Haath Ka Khana'; See Pic

Kartik Aaryan recently starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The film was helmed by Mudassar Aziz and was a jointly produced by BR studio and T-series. Pati Patni Aur Woh is reportedly performing well at the box office. Kartik Aaryan has been critically acclaimed by fans and critics alike for his splendid performance as Chintu Tyagi in the movie.

ALSO READ| Kartik Aaryan Breaks Records As 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Becomes His 3rd Highest Grossing Film

Kartik does not fail to entertain his fans with his social media posts. From sharing pictures with family and friends to promoting his films; Kartik is very active on social media and keeps his followers updated about himself. From his recent Instagram story, it seems that after travelling for the promotions of his recent movie Kartik has returned home to spend time with his mother.

Taking to Instagram, recently, Kartik posted a cute video with his mother. The video sees Kartik sitting on a dinner table with his mom. It seems that he is having homemade food after a long time. Hence, he shared the video with a hashtag that said #MaaKeHaathKaKhana.

ALSO READ| Kartik Aaryan Spotted Heading Out Of A Dance Class In Mumbai

What is next in store for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik will be next in Collin D’Cunha’s directorial Dostana 2. The film will be produced by Karan Johar. The movie is a sequel of the 2008 movie Dostana which starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in prominent roles. Dostana 2 will also star Janhvi Kapoor in a primary role.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan And Hrithik Roshan Seen Together, Fans Want A Movie

Kartik will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie will be helmed by Anees Bazmee and will star Kiara Advani and Tabu in prominent roles. The film is a sequel of the 2007 movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in significant roles.

Apart from this, Kartik has also bagged an Imtiaz Ali project. The title of the movie is Aaj Kal and will also feature Sara Ali Khan in a primary role. All three movies will hit the silver screens next year in 2020.

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday & Rumored BF Kartik Aaryan Party All Night, Greet Paps Saying "Good Morning"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.