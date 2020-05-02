Unseen Pic Of The Day: Janhvi & Khushi's Fashion Game Has Been On-point Since Childhood

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are making full use of their quarantine time by chilling with each other. Their social media wall is giving a sneak peek to fans into their bonds. On the other side, the fan pages of the star siblings are also not leaving any opportunity to shower love on them. Recently, an unseen picture of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor along with mother Sridevi won hearts on the internet.

Interestingly, in the unseen photo, late actor Sridevi looks beautiful as she posed in a gorgeous peach-colour short dress. On the other side, her daughters Janhvi and Khushi have grabbed the attention with their adorable looks. Sporting a brown box-pleated skirt paired with a tank top, Janhvi is seen flashing her wide smile. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor is seen in a full-sleeves white top teamed with a sequinned tube skirt.

Check out their unseen pic:

This is not the first time when the Kapoor sisters have caught the attention of internet users. A few days ago, a video of the duo went viral on the internet. In the video, they took an online challenge and interestingly revealed who among them will get married first. Janhvi has often poured love on sister in the story session of her social media handle.

Talking about the professional front of Janhvi Kapoor, she was last seen Netflix's original film Ghost Stories. She bagged praises for her performance in the horror flick. The 23-year-old actor has numerous projects in her kitty including Gunjan Saxena and Takht. Apart from this, she will also share the screen space with heartthrob Kartik Aaryan in the sequel of 2008's hit flick Dostana. Meanwhile, her fans are eagerly waiting to see Rajukummar Rao romancing her in the upcoming horror-comedy, Roohi Afzana.

