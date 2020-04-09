ThrowbackThursday: Unseen Photo Of Janhvi Kapoor With Mom Sridevi & Khushi Is Unmissable

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor’s throwback picture with mother Sridevi and sister Khushi Kapoor has gone viral. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are daughters of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. The family has been extremely close to one another and are often seen sharing pictures with one another. Recently an unseen throwback picture of Janhvi Kapoor has resurfaced online. Check out the adorable picture, here.

In the picture that has resurfaced online, Sridevi is seen talking to her youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor who is seen talking to her mother animatedly. Janhvi Kapoor is seen looking at her mother and sister and flashing an adorable smile. Both Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are seen wearing similar pink coloured traditional outfits in the picture. while Sridevi wore a beautiful red and golden coloured dress.

The throwback picture of the trio has caught a lot of attention. Fans of the actors have showered the post with likes and posted positive comments on the post. Netizens have commented on the post saying that the picture is too adorable and that these moments are extremely precious between a mother and her daughters. Many stated that they miss their favourite actor Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor is often compared with her mother Sridevi after her sad demise. While talking about the comparisons that the audiences make between her and her mother, Janhvi Kapoor stated that the people need to understand that she is different than her mother. She even stated that she wouldn’t want to star in any of the movies that are a remake of her mother’s films.

The Dhadak actor told a popular tabloid that she doesn’t think that anyone can recreate the kind of magic that her mother created with her films. She also believes that one’s someone has done such a good job with the film, remaking the film doesn’t feel right to her. She added that there is a section the society who look at her like she is Sridevi, while there are some who could differentiate her from her mother post-Dhadak. However, the young actor feels that once more of her work comes out, people will be able to accept her for who she is.

