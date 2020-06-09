Janhvi Kapoor, Other Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Been Painting During This Lockdown

Amid the lockdown, several celebrities have brought out their creative side. They have shown their fans some of their hidden talents, surprising them. Janhvi Kapoor and many other celebrities have taken up painting during this lockdown. While some of these celebrities are trained in painting, many are not. However, they have tried their hand at art and marvelled their followers.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister took up painting during the initial days of lockdown. The sisters were at it for quite some time and created some beautiful artwork. From painting abstract designs to just making amazing colour filled canvases, Janhvi Kapoor and her sister had a good time painting. In this picture, Janhvi Kapoor is posing with her own artworks that she has painted. Several abstract designs and a pineapple painting can be seen in the background which Janhvi is proud of as she mentioned it in her caption.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is quite the artist and has been painting and drawing for a while now. The megastar is no stranger to the brushes and pencil strokes and hence his artwork came off as a huge stunner for all of his fans. Salman Khan took to draw a monochrome picture and uploaded the entire process on his IGTV. He can be seen drawing a pair of eyes in the beginning and later as he progresses things seem to get a bit clearer. Salman Khan then adds a bit of shading and an exceptional piece of artwork lays in front of his followers. His fans simply marvelled at his skills and loved his drawing.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has had a great start in Bollywood so far. The actor has already won a good number of awards as a debutant and has also signed a few films already. The actor also took up painting just recently to avoid boredom during the lockdown. Ananya Panday will be soon seen with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli and while there hasn’t been any official announcement regarding its poster, the actor herself thought to make one. She used her painting skills to paint what could be the poster for Khaali Peeli alongside a beloved cartoon character. This drawing by Ananya was loved by fans and garnered her immense appreciation from her followers.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is also another trained artist and she too knows her way around the brush. The actor has done several artworks in the past and has always garnered a good response from her fans. In this artwork, Sunny Leone tried to depict a broken glass. The use of her colours and the concept was amazing and her fans, therefore, loved it very much. The actor even mentioned in the caption that it took her around 40 days to complete the painting. She even went on to explain the painting so that people would understand the elements used in the artwork. Followers of Sunny absolutely loved this artwork presented by her.

