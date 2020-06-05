Shraddha Kapoor Or Janhvi Kapoor: Who Gave Major Fashion Goals In This Royal Blue Apparel?

Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are two gorgeous divas of Bollywood with impeccable style. While Shraddha generally opts for a more feminine girl-next-door style, Janhvi's fashion sense is much more bold and edgy.

Both these actors were recently caught in a fashion face-off when they flaunted similar royal blue outfits in their own kind of style and posted the pictures on their Instagram pages. Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi styled these outfits in their own unique way. Let’s see which fashionista rocked the royal blue stunning outfit better[

Shraddha Kapoor or Janhvi Kapoor: Who wore the royal blue dress better?

Shraddha Kapoor in this cold-shoulder outfit:

Shraddha Kapoor donned this royal blue one-piece dress stunningly. Her dress is a sleeveless one with a plunging neckline. The actor's electric blue colour outfit got the attention of the majority of fashion police. The cold-shoulder pattern with the strappy dress was all that the dress needed to add a touch of drama to it while making Shraddha Kapoor look sizzling. Shraddha Kapoor wore this dress for her film, Haseena Parkar’s promotions.

The A-line pattern of the royal blue ensemble emphasized her figure perfectly. The dress had an asymmetric hemline and flared details on the sleeves. Shraddha Kapoor complimented this elegant-chic costume with slight nude shade makeup, high-pony, dainty pendants, and basic, hoop-earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor in this cutout asymmetrical dress:

Janhvi Kapoor is wearing a Mohit Rai outfit which is a sultry, royal blue, cut-out dress from House Of ExC. This sizzling ruffled royal blue dress fits her perfectly. Janhvi Kapoor’s dress is paired with nude, strappy heels with feathers from Public Desire.

The Dhadak actor is a pro in slaying her designer outfits in the most effortless way. Janhvi Kapoor opted for gold jewellery which she styled with this blue cut-out dress. Her hobnailed hoop earrings, tiny minimal bracelet, and piled rings with blue twangs from Outhouse, Atelier Mon and Misho Designs added charm to her overall look.

For her makeup, Tanvi Chemburkar, Janhvi’s stylish kept it simple with dewy skin and natural eye-lashes. The brownish lip color emphasized on her illustrious thick brows. She opted for wavy hair.

