Janhvi Kapoor raises voice against child abuse, shares helpline number

Joining the bandwagon of stars who are extending their support to an anti-abuse campaign was Bollywood's newbie actress Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi shared a video on social media while spreading the social message and also promoted the helpline number. The clip shows the degree of violence that the children go through in their life by the elders at home, workplace, on streets and many more.

Janhvi Kapoor raises voice against child abuse

Janhvi reposted the video shared by Union Minister Smriti Irani on her Instagram story while sharing the message, promoting the helpline number, and urging everyone to report such incidents. In the hard-hitting clip, where children witness domestic abuse at home, they are made to carry out work, apart from the emotional and physical abuse they are subjected to by their elders. The video urged all to save their childhood by calling at the helpline number 1098.

Janhvi Kapoor while captioning the gripping video wrote “Stop child abuse.” Apart from the Dhadak actress, other celebrities who showed their active participation in the campaign were Karthik Aaryan, Ar Rehman, Shekhar Kapur, Huma Qureshi and many more. Kartik shared reposted the video shared by Smriti Irani and wrote, ‘Child abuse needs to stop’. In the post, Smriti Irani urged all to inform their children of the system that was available to ‘protect them, rescue them, rehabilitate them’ while urging all not to be 'mute spectators' to such incidents.

Rahman wrote that it was important to protect the children and prevent such cases from 'becoming a silent pandemic.' Shekhar Kapur questioned why children were ‘angry, damaged’ when parents love them so much. The video has been directed by Bhanupreet Kaur. The video has earned 200K views in a day.



Sometime back, the stars who leave no stone unturned to make their voice reach millions through their social media handles raised their voice against another social cause, domestic violence. As per media reports, the lockdown witnessed an increase in the number of domestic violence cases. Actress Kriti Sanon recently made it to headlines for her Instagram post that is dedicated to stopping domestic violence in the country. Kriti Sanon shared a video where she was reciting a poem written on the topic of domestic violence. The poem she was reciting was written on domestic abuse while she was young and with it, she urged women who were undergoing domestic abuse during coronavirus times to stand up for their rights.

