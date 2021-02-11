Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao Starrer Roohi Afzana All Set To Hit Theatres In March

Things are finally going in a positive direction for the theatres. The Government Of India recently announced that theatres can now open at full capacity, so many films that had pushed their release dates are now trying not to delay any further. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi Afzana is now all set to release in the first week of March. Roohi Afzana is produced by Dinesh Vijan Productions. Roohi Afzana will be the first major feature film release after 358 Days at theatres. The last major Hindi film to release was Angrezi Medium which hit the theatres on March 12, 2020, and it was also produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Called A 'queen' For Impressive Expressions On Lata Mangeshkar Song

Also Read | Ananya Panday Asks Fans How Single They Are This Valentine's Day; Gets Hilarious Responses

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Roohi Afzana to be the first major theatrical release in 2021

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar's Roohi Afzana will be a horror-comedy much like Stree. According to a report by PinkVilla, makers of the film and studio partner Jio have confirmed all the terms and conditions of a theatrical release and an announcement will be here very soon. Check out a snap from the film shared by the actor Varun Sharma:

Also Read | Nick Jonas Comments On Wife Priyanka's 'early Dating Life', Shares 'just Funny To Read It'

Initially, the film was all set to release on June 5, 2020. Later on, it was announced that the film will directly get an OTT release. Finally, now it is being said that the film will hit the big screens in March 2021. Though films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, Ramprasad ki Tehrvi, and Madam Chief Minister have released earlier in the time of the pandemic they were all allowed to screen under the 50% capacity of theatres. However, Roohi Afzana will be the first major Hindi film to release at 100% capacity.

It is rumored that Roohi Afzana will take forward the story of Stree. Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Seema Pahwa, and Ronit Roy are also a part of the cast of the film. The film is directed by Hardik Mehta and written by Hussain Dalal. Hardik Mehta debuted in Bollywood with Sanjay Mishra's Kamyaab which was produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

Janhvi Kapoor's movies are continuously hitting the bullseye since her debut with Dhadak. Her recent Netflix release, Gunjan Saxena; The Kargil Girl was also highly praised by everyone. Janhvi Kapoor is also rumored to star in Dostana 2. Rajkummar Rao's movies have rarely disappointed us. His 2020 films like Chhalaang and Ludo were a huge hit. His recent Netflix release, The White Tiger is also highly acclaimed by critics.

Image Credits: @fukravarun Instagram

Also Read | Kareena-Ranbir's Cousin Armaan Jain Summoned By ED In MLA's Money-laundering Case Probe

Also Read | Mallika Sherawat's Latest Pic Will Remind You Of Kajol's Iconic Scene From 'DDLJ'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.