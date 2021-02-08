Janhvi Kapoor Asks If Doing A Fun Photoshoot On A 'day Off' Is Weird; Gets These Answers

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for her film Good Luck Jerry. She shot a few pictures in her free time and shared the pictures on her Instagram. She also asked her fans if it was weird to click pictures on a day off. Take a look at how her fans reacted to the picture and their answers to her question.

Janhvi Kapoor asks if doing a photoshoot on a day-off is weird

Janhvi Kapoor often entertains her fans with videos and pictures from the sets of her film. She recently had a day off and decided to click a few pictures. She wore a silver bodycon dress with asymmetrical sleeves. Janhvi asked her fans if it was weird to click pictures on a holiday. The pictures which turned out to be gorgeous were being clicked for fun. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram pictures.

Answers to Janhvi Kapoor's question

Janhvi Kapoor's fans commented on her pictures in numbers. Director Sharan Sharma wrote that it was weird to click pictures on her leave. Janhvi replied saying that it was the wrong answer. A fan wrote that it was absolutely normal to have a fun photo shoot. Other fans sent in heart and fire emojis and mentioned that she looked beautiful in the dress. Here are some comments on Janhvi Kapoor's photo.

Image source: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

A sneak peek into Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Janhvi shared a picture as she posed in the mustard field. She wore a white Patiala suit and flaunted her phulkari dupatta. She also mentioned that she is a bit too filmy referring to the scene from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. She seemed extremely excited in the 'Sarso ki khet' as she posed for the camera. She also visited a few monuments in between her shoot time. She posed in a room at a palace and looked super happy. She wrote, "Travelled the world but no place makes me jump like India." Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor in her chirpy pictures on Instagram.

