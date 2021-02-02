Janhvi Kapoor Plays Badminton On Film's Set And Jokes About 'missing The Point 24/7'

Janhvi Kapoor shared one of her recent tragedies with fans in an Instagram Story and revealed 'completely missing the point 24/7'. Earlier today, after sharing a streak of pictures on Instagram from her visit to a palace in Patiala, Janhvi has now given fans a sneak-peek into her game time from the sets of her upcoming film, titled Good Luck Jerry, wherein she is seen playing badminton. Sharing the video of herself playing badminton on her IG Stories, the Gunjan Saxena actor joked about always 'missing the point'.

Janhvi Kapoor shares BTS video from the sets of 'Good Luck Jerry'

After Janhvi Kapoor's videos playing cricket with the 'Good Luck Jerry' team went viral on social media recently, the 23-year-old has shared another video of herself trying her hand at yet another sport. Earlier today, i.e. February 2, 2021, Janhvi took to her Instagram Stories to post a video of herself playing badminton with one of the crew members of her highly-anticipated upcoming film. In the hilarious video wherein she misses the point soon after her opponent's serve, she is seen sporting a beige sweatshirt over black pants and brown knee-high boots. Titling her video 'Tragedy', Janhvi captioned the IG Story by jokingly writing, "Me completely missing the point 24/7".

A couple of days ago, a video of Janhvi Kapoor playing cricket with the team of Good Luck Jerry, in her never-seen-before avatar from the film, had gone viral online. In the video, Janhvi is seen batting to numerous deliveries by someone from the crew. She was dressed in a jacket over a salwar kameez as she jumped with joy after hitting each shot.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the beloved daughter of Boney Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle to post a streak of gorgeous pictures from her visit to the popular Qila Mubarak palace in Patiala, Chandigarh. As Janhvi is currently busy shooting for Good Luck Jerry in Patiala, she decided to visit the royal palace in her free time and also shared ravishing pictures from the inside of the palace on social media. Sharing the pictures on IG, she expressed, "Travelled the world but no place makes me jump like 🇮🇳".

