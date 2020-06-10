Janhvi Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan Look Elegant In Gorgeous White Gowns; See Pictures

Time and again, Bollywood celebs have been seen giving major fashion goals to fans when it comes to acing gowns. Be it bridal or experimental, fans have witnessed Bollywood divas slaying in Gowns on red carpets and award functions. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are hailed by fans for their exemplary fashion statements. Both of them were spotted in white gowns, read on to know how both the divas styled their looks.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor vowed the fashion police when she opted for a bridal gown to attend the Lux Golden Rose Awards back in 2018. The sleeveless gown features a plunging neckline and flowy frock. Janhvi Kapoor’s gorgeous princess look was covered with mesh clothing all over it. She kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic accessories by opting only for a diamond earring. Minimalistic makeup with winged eyeliner, glossy lips and flushed cheeks added elegance to her look. Janhvi Kapoor’s hair was tied in a neat bun with strands left loose to gently caress her cheeks.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan rocked in white gown during the IFFA Awards 2019. The tube gown fits her bodice and flows out till the hem touches the ground. Sara Ali Khan’s gown has floral work attached to it all over it. She only opted for diamond earrings to accessorise her look. This elegant look of Sara Ali Khan was rounded off with minimalistic makeup featuring glossy lips. Hair tied in a neat bun completed this look of Sara Ali Khan.

Professional front

Janhvi will next feature in Sharan Sharma directed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Along with her, the movie stars Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi and Ayesha Raza in pivotal roles. Due to coronavirus pandemic, this upcoming movie of Janhvi Kapoor will have an OTT release.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan was last seen on the silver screen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s romantic-drama movie Love Aaj Kal. She will next feature in David Dhawan’s comedy movie Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan will also star in Aanand L. Rai directed romantic-drama movie Atrangi Re. Along with Sara, the movie reportedly stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles.

