Janhvi Kapoor on casual sexism in Bollywood: 'It’s some sort of subliminal conditioning'

Bollywood’s rising star Janhvi Kapoor who is currently gearing up for her upcoming biopic release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl recently made some shocking revelations about the showbiz world. The actress who will be seen playing the role of the first Indian woman pilot in combat recently opened up to a leading publication about certain things that have bothered her in the entertainment industry. The actress also reportedly spoke about the comments that are dropped under a post which are mostly criticizing her looks.

Janhvi Kapoor's take on judgmental comments on social media

Elucidating upon the statement, the actress reportedly explained the situations where she felt the director gives more weightage to the male lead than the actress. Janhvi said that she has felt this a lot of time before especially during meetings and script narrations when the director makes more eye contact with the male co-actor rather than the actress. According to Janhvi, such kind of gestures make her feel that maybe the male lead has a longer role or scene which gives him worthy of such treatment. Later, the actress reportedly said that she then realized the fact that maybe it’s just some sort of subconscious feeling that s making the director do so.

Apart from this, Janhvi even lashed out at the hateful and abhorrent comments that are posted beneath the post of the stars especially the female actors. As per reports, expressing herself, the actress said that a lot of attention is paid on the looks of the stars and they are then judged very quickly on the basis of their appearance. Not just this, the actress reveals that the kind of comments a girl gets for wearing her desired clothes is also extreme. Adding, further, Janhvi said that the kind of comments she gets on her social media posts regarding her dressing sense starting from her gym outfits to promotional ones are full of judgments.

The actress reportedly said that nobody has a right to question someone’s character based on the clothing sense. Continuing, the Dhadak actress said that it is easier for people to say a few things that they feel that will not harm or affect the dignity of the women and that they can get away by simply commenting about the same. At last, the actress said that such demeaning comments would matter to a male person working in the industry, but as a woman, she reportedly adds that if the comments cross a certain limit then one should always stand against it and get vocal about it.

(Image credit: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram)

