Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Lying To Dad Once About Going For A Film But Flying To Vegas Instead

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor's chat show What Women Want's latest episode, wherein she revealed lying to her father and jetting off to Las Vegas. During her interaction with Bebo, Janhvi spilt the beans about lying to father Boney Kapoor about venturing out to watch a film and taking a flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas instead. She also revealed that her producer father had no idea about the same until she confessed it to him, quite recently.

Janhvi Kapoor's father had no clue about his daughter's one-day Las Vegas trip

Yesterday, i.e. January 14, 2021, Kareena Kapoor's latest guest on her celebrity chat show What Women Want Season 3 was none other than Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's elder daughter, Janhvi Kapoor. During her interview with Kareena, Janhvi was asked about one conversation Gen-Z should and should not have with their parents. In her response, Janhvi said, "I think one conversation that they should have with their parents is just to have an open dialogue. I think about relationships". Talking about the conversation one shouldn't have with their parents, the 23-year-old stated, "I don't know... I mean, I think a big part of your childhood and youth is to be a little bit of a rebel and do things you're not supposed to do".

Elaborating more about the same, Janhvi revealed saying, "Like, yesterday, for the first time, I told my dad that I lied to him and told him that I was going for a movie but I took a flight and went to Vegas from LA, roamed around and took the flight back in the morning. He didn't know". She continued, "But I think that was the thrill of it and I am not encouraging this kind of behaviour".

Meanwhile, after Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor has multiple films in her kitty and in the pipeline. She is currently busy shooting for director Sidharth Sengupta's upcoming film Good Luck Jerry in Punjab. Furthermore, she will be seen sharing the screen space with an ensemble cast in the highly-anticipated period drama, Takht. She will also star alongside Rajkummar Rao in Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afzana.

