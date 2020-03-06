The Debate
Janhvi Kapoor Beams With Joy Upon Being Wished On Her Birthday By The Paparazzi; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor who celebrates her birthday today was wished by a few paparazzi as she got out of her car. Watch Janhvi Kapoor's reaction to the sweet gesture.

Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 23rd birthday today. Her photos from Chennai went viral after she attended her late mother actor Sridevi’s prayer meeting a few days back. She was seen having a sweet conversation with the paparazzi at the Chennai airport.

The Dhadak actor arrived at brother Arjun Kapoor’s resident dressed in an all-white outfit a day prior to her birthday. She was surrounded by paparazzi who wanted to click a picture of the star. Check out what she said and how she reacted when she was surrounded by cameras.

Janhvi Kapoor’s video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

In the video which was taken a day prior to the actor's birthday, she is seen getting out of a car and making her way inside a building. Janhvi Kapoor was greeted by the paparazzi as they wished her on her birthday. Smiling brightly, the actor said a sweet thank you to the waiting cameramen.

When the paparazzi persuaded her to take stand for a picture, she made a brief pause before walking away. One of the paparazzi told her that they are wishing her before her birthday, to which she smiled kindly.

Janhvi Kapoor’s photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Dressed in an all-white outfit, Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in the minimum makeup look. She wore a thin white coloured shirt and tied a front knot to it. The actor wore a pair of white coloured trousers to complete the look and wore a pair of white coloured kicks. She carried a small bag around and accessorised the look with a pair of black coloured bangles as well as a pair of hoop earrings. It has been reported that Janhvi Kapoor’s father Boney Kapoor was also seen visiting his Arjun Kapoor at his residence.

