Here Is How Janhvi Kapoor Will Celebrate Her 23rd Birthday On March 6; Details Inside

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor may ring in her birthday tomorrow at her sister Anshula Kapoor's place which will see an intimate family dinner. Read on to know more about it.

Janhvi Kapoor

The lovely Janhvi Kapoor will be turning 23 tomorrow, i.e. on March 6, 2020. Reportedly, the actor was supposed to celebrate her birthday on the sets of her film, Roohi Afzana which also stars Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role. However, according to media reports, Janhvi Kapoor's shooting schedule for the film has been cancelled. So the actor is planning to ring in her birthday with her near and dear ones.

The Dhadak actor will reportedly be celebrating her birthday at her sister Anshula Kapoor's house which is expected to be an intimate family dinner. According to media reports, Janhvi on Wednesday attended a prayer meeting which was held as a remembrance of her late mother Sridevi on the occasion of her second death anniversary on the basis of the Hindu calendar. She also shared a post on social media where she wrote how much she misses Sridevi.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor & Boney Attend Sridevi's Prayer Meet In Chennai, Thala Ajith Also Present

Janhvi Kapoor recently attended a prayer meeting for her mother Sridevi

Janhvi Kapoor shared some beautiful pictures from the prayer meeting. She also gave a heartwarming caption to the pictures and wrote, 'Wish you were here.' The Gunjan Saxena actor looked lovely in a traditional golden and pink saree. She was flanked by some of her relatives in the pictures. Check out the beautiful pictures which the actor shared on her social media handle. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the film Dostana 2

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has some interesting line of films ahead on her kitty. The fans are especially excited for her upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie will also star Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in a pivotal role. It is all set to release on April 24, 2020.

She will also be seen in the much-awaited film Dostana 2. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and newbie Laksh Lalwani in the movie. She will then be seen in the Karan Johar directorial magnum opus Takht. The ambitious film will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. 

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Misses Sridevi; Shares A Heartfelt Post On Instagram

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Was Stopped At Airport Because Of THIS Reason, Watch Video

 

 

