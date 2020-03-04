The Debate
Janhvi Kapoor & Boney Attend Sridevi's Prayer Meet In Chennai, Thala Ajith Also Present

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor recently attended Sridevi's prayer meet in Chennai. Sridevi's prayer meet was also attended by South superstar Thala Ajith.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
janhvi kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and her father and producer Boney Kapoor flew down to attend Sridevi’s prayer meet. The father-daughter duo reportedly flew down to Chennai last night. South superstar Thala Ajith also attended the prayer meet in Chennai.

Sridevi’s prayer meet takes place in Chennai

Sridevi’s sudden demise shocked the film industry. Sridevi’s fans were mourning the actor’s sudden death. The English Vinglish passed away on February 28, 2020. Recently, the Kapoor family arranged Sridevi’s prayer meet in Chennai.

According to a media portal’s report, Sridevi’s prayer meet was attended by her daughter Janhvi Kapoor and husband Boney Kapoor. The father-daughter duo reportedly jetted out to Chennai last night. According to the media portal’s report, South superstar Thala Ajith was in attendance at Sridevi’s prayer meet.

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor Misses Sridevi; Shares A Heartfelt Post On Instagram

Some pictures from this prayer meet are doing rounds on the internet. In these pictures, Boney Kapoor is seen sporting a white kurta and pajama. Whereas, Janhvi Kapoor was seen sporting a traditional South Indian outfit. Take a look at some of these pictures from Sridevi’s prayer meet here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

As mentioned earlier, Sridevi’s sudden demise was a shock to the film fraternity. Her fans mourned the veteran actor’s loss and poured in their support to the Kapoor family. Two months after Sridevi’s death, she was awarded the Best Actress National Award. This posthumous award was collected by Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor Was Stopped At Airport Because Of THIS Reason, Watch Video

 Sridevi was part of several blockbuster films. She worked in award-winning films like Lamhe, Chandni, Judaai, Chaalbaaz, and many others. Sridevi also created a mark for herself in the South Indian film industry. She made her comeback in Bollywood in the film English Vinglish and her last film on the big screen was 2017 released Mom.

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor Praises 'Roohi Afzana' Co-star Rajkummar Rao; Calls Him A 'giving Actor'

Also read | Anil Kapoor Reminisces Working With Sridevi And Amrish Puri In 'Mr. India'

 

 

First Published:
