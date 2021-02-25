Janhvi Kapoor's Mobile Cover Features Khushi Kapoor, Fans All Hearts

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who had flown to Chennai to take part in puja in memory of her late mother, Sridevi, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening. As Jahnvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport, the paps managed to notice her phone’s wallpaper. Janhvi Kapoor has a picture with sister Khushi Kapoor on her phone as her cover, and fans are gushing over it.

In the picture, Janhvi was seen donning a denim jacket and pants along with a white crop top. She also opted for a middle parting sleek hairdo, well-done brows and natural makeup. She is seen holding a phone which had a sweet picture of her and her sister on the back cover of her phone. Take a look at the picture below.

As soon as the post was shared online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how adorable Janhvi’s cover photo looks, while some called them sister goals. One of the users wrote, “cutie”, while the other one wrote, “#sistergoals”. Fans also commented with many heart, fire, and happy emojis. Check out a few comments below.

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share an adorable handwritten note of late actor Sridevi. The post gives an intimate glimpse at the adorable relationship that the mother-daughter duo shared. Janhvi received the note from her mother as a token of love and appreciation. The post reads as “I love you my labbu you are the best baby in the world”. Janhvi also expressed that she misses her mother a lot in the caption section. Take a look at the post below.

On the death anniversary of Sridevi, family members including the husband Boney Kapoor and the daughters Janhvi and Khushi performed a puja for the late actor at their Chennai residence. The Puja was held on Monday, February, as per the Tithi, followed by the Hindu calendar. A similar ritual was carried out in the month of March last year, as per the Tithi programmed.

