Janhvi Kapoor Asks Fans About Their 'Pasand' Between Roohi & Afza Post 'Panghat's' Release

Ahead of the Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi's release on March 11, 2021, the makers of the horror-comedy released the film's first-ever single, titled Panghat, on Maddock Films' YouTube channel today. Soon after the music video of the peppy track was dropped on YouTube, Janhvi Kapoor asked fans which character among Roohi and Afza did they like in the music video of Panghat. Earlier today, the Gunjan Saxena actor shared a streak of pictures of her two stunning avatars in Panghat and asked netizens about their "Pasand", which left fans gushing.

Janhvi Kapoor in Panghat song as Roohi & Afza wins fans' hearts

The Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma film Roohi has been making headlines ever since its highly-anticipated trailer was released by the makers on February 16, 2021. Now, to hike the excitement among fans about the release of the Hardik Mehta directorial a notch higher, Roohi's first single Panghat was dropped on YouTube today and was soon to take social media by storm. Janhvi is seen rocking a dual avatar in the music video as she channelled the role of a girl named Roohi as well as the spirit that possesses her in the film, named Afza.

Almost an hour after the music video of Panghat released on YouTube, the 23-year-old took to her Instagram handle to share several portrait photographs of both her avatars from the film. For her look as Roohi in Panghat, Janhvi sported a red lehenga with intricate golden embroidery and opulent jewellery. On the other hand, for Afza's look, the Dhadak actor donned a black embellished lehenga with a statement crown. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Roohi ya Afza? Aapki Pasand Kaun hain?"

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post below:

In no time from posting, Janhvi Kapoor's photos were showered with heaps of compliments by ardent fans in the comment section of the post. While several fans compared the look of Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi with her late mother Sridevi's look from the Tamil film Puli as Yavanarani, others were all-praise about her beauty. Within 5 hours of posting, her IG post had garnered over 261k likes and more than 1.5k comments.

Check out some reactions by netizens below:

