Janhvi Kapoor & Sis Khushi Snapped At The Airport Ahead Of Sridevi's 3rd Death Anniversary

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor were recently spotted at the airport as they jetted off to an unknown destination. The sibling duo left the town ahead of late mother Sridevi's death anniversary on February 24, 2021. In the pictures of them which surfaced online, while Janhvi was seen sporting a floral dress, Khushi donned a palazzo and kurti.

Sridevi's daughters spotted at the airport ahead of her 3rd death anniversary

On February 22, 2021, the beloved daughters of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were snapped at the Mumbai airport. Both of them rocked casual outfits as they posed for the camera at the airport soon after they got out of their car. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor was papped wearing an oversized denim jacket over a long white floral dress with white sneakers as she rounded it off with a no-accessories look. On the other hand, her younger sister Khushi opted for ethnic wear as she was photographed sporting a baby-pink kameez with white palazzo and a sheer white dupatta.

Check out Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor's photos below:

Soon after their photographs surfaced on social media, they went on to make headlines as the sisters flew to an unknown destination right before their mother Sridevi's 3rd death anniversary on Wednesday. For the unversed, the late legendary actor had left for her heavenly abode on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. The news of her accidental death by drowning in a hotel had taken the entire country by shock back in 2018. The 'Hawa Hawai' of Indian cinema was in the UAE city to attend a close family member's wedding.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has been in the news lately ever since the much-awaited trailer of her upcoming horror-comedy Roohi released a week ago. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao in this Hardik Mehta directorial. Yesterday, the makers also dropped the first-ever single of Roohi, titled Panghat, on YouTube and it was quick to make it on YT's trending list in no time.

Take a look:

