Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In A White Saree For 'Roohi' Promotions | See Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma are all set for the promotions of their new film, Roohi. The duo stepped out for the promotions of their new movie, giving their fans 'theatre feels'. Varun and Janhvi were snapped outside a cinema house. They even went shared pictures munching on some popcorn.

Janhvi Kapoor chose to wear a white sheer saree with a white sequenced sleeveless blouse decorated with silver detailing. Her long jet black hair was kept open and styled with curls on the ends. She accessorised with a pair of beaded earrings and chose to finish off her look with simple makeup and dark eyeliner.

Varun Sharma chose to wear a simple black tee with black jeans and a peach bomber jacket. He styled his long hair in a fashionable manner. Varun Sharma finished off his look in a pair of black wayfarers, a black watch and black sneakers.

See Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor's photos here

The producer of the movie, Maddock Films took its Instagram account to share the picture of the duo. Fans shared their love for Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the comment section. Fans even called them both "cuties". Some fans even expressed their excitement for the release of the new movie.

Watch the trailer of Roohi here:

The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao as the main lead. According to the movie's trailer, the movie is set in a small North Indian village. Janhvi Kapoor's character, Roohi suffers from a split personality disorder. Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's characters fall in love with the same girl but with her two separate personalities, Roohi and Afza, respectively. Janhvi's character Roohi is responsible for kidnapping brides in the village.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor's song Nadiyon Paar's music video for Roohi released. The video was watched more than 15 million times. It quickly ended up in the #1 trending spot on YouTube, in just 24 hours of its release. In the video, Janhvi wore a golden ensemble as she danced to the rhythm of the song.

The Roohi trailer too received love and support from fans as it crossed 32 million views on YouTube. The comedy-horror movie Roohi release date is March 11, 2021. Rajkummar Rao has worked with Maddock Films in the past for his comedy-horror film Stree. The movie had Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.

