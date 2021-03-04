Janhvi Kapoor Devours Some Sushi Ahead Of 'Roohi' Release In Theatres, Check Out

As the anticipation for Roohi increases and the movie is just a few days away from its release, the makers and cast are all excited for its arrival. Jahnvi Kapoor shared a video from the theatres as she devours some sushi ahead of Roohi release date. Read along and take a look at the video here.

Jahnvi Kapoor enjoys some sushi at the theatres

On March 4, 2021, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share a fun video of her as she enjoyed some sushi. She was at a theatre as seen in the video and had some fun expressions to give while she was caught on the camera. Janhvi wore a strappy, red and blue printed dress with a thigh-high slit.

Her hair was left open with no jewellery on. The actor chose to go with minimal makeup and just eyeliner and nude lips look. Janhvi added a "yummy" gif on the video. Check out the screenshot of her story below.

About Jahnvi Kapoor movie Roohi

Roohi is set to arrive in theatres on March 11 and is the first big release since the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted from cinemas. It stars, Janhvi in the titular character. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in lead roles. Roohi follows the story where one has to kidnap girls to get married to them. Two men capture a girl without knowing that she is possessed. To make the matter more complicated, one of them falls in love with the girl and the other one falls in love with the witch that possesses her.

The movie is directed by Hardik Mehta and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan along with Mrighdeep Lamba, who is also the co-writer of the movie. The movie will release under the banners Maddock Films and Jio Studios. It is the second film in the horror-comedy universe that producer Dinesh Vijan plans to create and follows after the 2019 film Stree. Another movie, from the universe, is the Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya, which has recently commenced filming in Arunachal Pradesh.

