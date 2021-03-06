Alia Bhatt Extends Wishes To ‘beautiful Soul’ Janhvi Kapoor On Her 24th Birthday

On the occasion of film actor Janhvi Kapoor's 24th birthday, that is March 6, her acquaintance Alia Bhatt took to the story session of her Instagram handle to extend wishes. Interestingly, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of Janhvi Kapoor, in which the latter can be seen posing with a wide smile. Captioning the story, Bhatt wrote, "Happy Birthday you beautiful soul! Have the best best day", along with a red-heart and a yellow-dizzy-star emojis.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram story for Janhvi Kapoor:

READ | Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know Your "Roohi"? Find Out Right Here!

Janhvi Kapoor's birthday

Interestingly, the Dhadak actor, who turned 24 on Saturday, celebrated her birthday with the team of her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry. The actor had shared a short video on her Instagram story, which gave a peek into the cake-cutting ceremony. Extending her gratitude, she wrote "thank you" along with the video. And, later, within a few hours, a handful of fan-pages flooded the internet with pictures of Janhvi Kapoor's 24th birthday celebration.

READ | Alia Bhatt Vs Janhvi Kapoor: Who Stole The Show In The Dress?

On the other hand, Janhvi's younger sister Khushi Kapoor extended virtual birthday wishes for the actor with a quirky photo and a throwback video. The photo was an edited collage while the video featured Janhvi dancing away like a little girl. Captioning the post, Khushi wrote, "Happy birthday to my everything I love you always". Uncle Sanjay Kapoor dropped a red-heart emoticon in the comments box.

READ | Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Deepika Padukone Carry Quirky Handbags With Style; See Pics

Kapoor's co-stars from her next film, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, also wished the actor along with a "surprise" for her. Sharing the wishes via a video on the story session of their respective social media handles, they introduced a filter dedicated to her character in the film. The spooky filter also read the release date of the film, which is March 11.

READ | Janhvi Kapoor Caught Reacting To Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Teaser On Camera | See

On the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil War, which released on Netflix. As mentioned above, she is currently gearing up for her next film Roohi. Apart from Roohi, she has multiple releases in her kitty, including the sequel of Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham starrer Dostana. Janhvi will share the screen space with Kartik Aaryan.

(Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt & Janhvi Kapoor IG)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.