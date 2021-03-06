Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Birthday On Sets Of 'Good Luck Jerry'; See Pics

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 24th birthday on March 6, 2021, and her fans have been flooding social media platforms with heartfelt birthday wishes. The actor celebrated her birthday on the sets of Good Luck Jerry as the team has been busy completing the shooting schedule lately. Janhvi Kapoor also shared quirky pictures from the celebration on her Instagram story, indicating that she is delighted to have her team around. The actor has also been busy promoting her upcoming film Roohi, which has been scheduled to release this month.

Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday celebrations on the sets

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has been receiving numerous wishes online as she turns 24 on March 6th. Her personal makeup artist from the sets of Good Luck Jerry recently shared a picture of the actor as she was celebrating her birthday with a close-knitted group. The actor participated in the cake cutting ceremony with the Good Luck Jerry team inside her dressing room.

In the picture shared by her makeup artist, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen cutting a birthday cake while the room has been beautifully decorated to create the right ambience. Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing a delightful smile across her face while she cuts the cake and blows the one candle which has been put on top. In the background, the numericals ‘24’ have been attached to the wall, highlighting her age at the moment. A bunch of colourful helium balloons can also be seen on the roof while their ribbon strings hang around.

Janhvi Kapoor can be seen donning a simple white sweatshirt as the cake was brought to her at 12 at the midnight. She is also spotted wearing a set of simple loose pyjamas while her hair has been left open messily. Have a look at the picture shared from the cake cutting ceremony.

Read Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know Your "Roohi"? Find Out Right Here!

Also read Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In A White Saree For 'Roohi' Promotions | See Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor also shared a few pictures from the birthday celebrations that were held on the sets. She shared the picture of Sonu, one of her team members, who was holding up a quirky placard that said that the man was at the function only for the cake. She also thanked him for his presence with a touch of humour. Have a look at the story put up by Janhvi Kapoor here.

Read Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Sharma Dance With Fans During 'Roohi' Promotions

Also read Janhvi Kapoor Devours Some Sushi Ahead Of 'Roohi' Release In Theatres, Check Out

Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.