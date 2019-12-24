Janhvi Kapoor Says That She Wants A Female Remake Of Kabir Singh And Joker

Janhvi Kapoor recently discussed how she would improve female inclusion in the film industry. According to her, there should be remakes of films such as Kabir Singh and Joker, but with a female lead. In Janhvi's opinion, there need to be more films that showcase the dark side of women so as to improve the diversity of modern cinema.

Janhvi Kapoor wants more women-centric reboots of dark movies such as Kabir Singh and Joker

Read | Janhvi Kapoor is happy for "more than one reason", can you guess them?

During the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival, Janhvi Kapoor attended a panel composed of several young talents that recently joined the Bollywood film industry. During the event, these new actors spoke about their love for film and acting. Alongside Janhvi, the panel also included Anaya Pandey, Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Madan and Avinash Tiwary. While at the panel, Janhvi opened up about how she would like to see some change in the industry and revealed that she wanted to see a remake of films such as Kabir Singh, but with a female lead.

Read | Sara Ali Khan beats Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday in Forbes list

Janhvi Kapoor stated that while times are changing, there was still a sore lack of films where women played less sanitised roles. She stated that the best de-sanitised female role that she could think of, in the Indian context, was the one played by Nutan in Bandini. Janhvi then went on to say that there need to be more roles that portray the uninhibited side of women. She then said that roles such as the female version of Kabir Singh or the Joker were what she had in mind.

Read | Janhvi Kapoor is still on holiday hangover from her Varanasi trip; see pics

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Ghost Stories. Ghost Stories will be an anthology horror film that will premiere in Netflix on January 1, 2020. Janhvi will be featured in Zoya Akhtar's segment of the film. Other than Ghost Stories, Janhvi Kapoor is also set to feature in three other upcoming films in 2020, including Gunjan Saxena, Roohi Afza and Dostana 2.

Read | Janhvi Kapoor is full of surprises and revelations on Neha Dhupia's show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.