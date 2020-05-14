Janhvi Kapoor Gets Introspective Amid Lockdown, Says 'if You Can't Go Outside, Go Inside'

Dhadak girl Janhvi Kapoor has shared a fun video with clips from different phases of her life and shared her thoughts and learnings during the lockdown. She took to Instagram and captioned the video as 'quarantine tapes' which shows a mixture of many cute throwback videos including those with her late mother Sridevi, her father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi and brother Arjun Kapoor. While she opens up about the ongoing nationwide lockdown, she also gave us glimpses of her work life along with parts where she is literally jumping on the couch.

Have a look:

Janhvi is currently under self-isolation along with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi, who returned from New York right on the cusp of lockdown in India. Through her 'ramble' in the video, Janhvi spoke about how the lockdown has given her time to introspect about the little things like spending time with her family. She also said that has been feeling more confident after getting so much time for herself as she could learn something new everyday.

Janhvi started the video with, “I have a little bit of my mom in me and my dad in me and my sister in me. It’s like I am different things at different points of day. My friends think I am like a chameleon. I guess I travel a lot so am not with my family as much as I want to be. My dad is alone a lot, I should make more time for him.”

“But it’s so low now because of the lockdown. I think just looking at your life from a third person’s perspective, somehow I feel like I have gotten more confident after spending time all of this time with myself during the lockdown. Maybe I know myself a little better now. I think finding things to look forward to everyday is the way to not let you go crazy. As a person I think I got to learn something new every day. If I tell everyone to stay positive, I am going to sound like those phonies. If you have the luxury to be at home, be with your family and not worry about surviving then consider yourself lucky.”, said the Ghost Stories actor.

She ended on an introspective note as she said, “I think too many people are trying to be too many things but they are not in this world. I don’t think there is anyone else like me. I am getting closer to a stage where I am accepting who I am, it allows me to be more relaxed in my own skin. Surround yourself with positivity and you will become it. I hope we all start to value ourselves and each other a little more. If we can experience it and be better people somehow and become more considerate human beings after it. If you can’t go outside, then go inside.”

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

Janhvi is also set to feature along with actors Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya as the leading cast of Dharma Productions' upcoming film Dostana 2 directed by Collin D'Cunha. The actor is also set to fly on screen in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Janhvi will be also seen in Karan Johar's movie Takht, which sports an ensemble cast of seasoned actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

