Janhvi Kapoor Posts Dreamy Photo Of 'Switzerland Memories', Fan Recalls Pooja Bhatt's Song

Janhvi Kapoor, like everyone else in the Bollywood film industry, is spending her quarantine at home. The actor has been using her social media presence to keep her fans entertained. She also keeps giving sneak peeks to her life at home and how are the various ways she is spending her time. Her recent post on Instagram, however, is proof that she is longing to come out of the confinements of her home.

Janhvi shares throwback picture

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from one of her photoshoots. She can be seen lying down on the grass. She is wearing a stunning bright yellow gown with puffed sleeves. The gown has a slight right in the centre and there is a netted while cloth spilling out, which is sequined and beaded.

Janhvi shared the picture and wrote in the caption that her dreams look like the picture she shared nowadays. The actor also added the hashtags of ‘Throwback Tuesday’ along with one that says ‘The Great Outdoors’. It seems that the actor is missing going out and experiencing the world. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented 'Switzerland Memories' on the post. Photographer Hardik Mehta claimed that the picture reminded him of the movie Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi as she sang O Mere Sapno Ke Saudagar.

Janhvi Kapoor seems to be a huge fan of outings and trips since she also shared a video a few days ago remembering her trip to Varanasi. The video is a beautiful slow-motion one in which Janhvi can be seen with her back towards the camera while she is sitting in a boat. Janhvi flips her hair and then slowly turns around to show her face to the camera. In the caption of the post, Janhvi wrote that she is missing the city of Varanasi.

Janhvi also treated her fans with a wonderful video of her graceful dancing. The actor shared it on Instagram. She can be seen dancing to the tunes of Salaam from the movie Umrao Jaan. She is wearing a simple dress and tied her hair back in order to do her dance practice. She gracefully completes her dance with the right amount of expressions. Kapoor wrote in her caption that she is missing her dance classroom. She added that anywhere and everywhere can prove to be a classroom as well. Here is the video that she shared:

Janhvi was last seen in the movie Dhadak. She will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. While the movie was scheduled to release in the month of April, its release got postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Source: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

