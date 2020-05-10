Janhvi Kapoor Shares Adorable Throwback Picture With Mom Sridevi, Steals Netizens' Hearts

Bollywood celebrities have been pouring their love and adoration for their mothers through their social media handles on the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday. Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor shared an adorably cute throwback photo of herself as a toddler in the arms of her mother, late actor Sridevi. She captioned the beautiful post with a heart emoji for one of her cherished memories of her iconic mother.

Fans of the actor poured their hearts out for the adorable throwback picture through their comments and likes on the post. Many of Janhvi's friends from the film fraternity also commented with heart emojis for the mother-daughter duo. Janhvi Kapoor often commemorates occasions with her favourite memories of her mother.

Veteran actor Sridevi passed away, aged 54, due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel on February 24, 2018. Her sudden death left family, friends and thousands of fans in a state of shock. On her death anniversary, Janhvi had posted one of her favourite memories with her and captioned the post, "Miss you everyday".

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

Janhvi is also set to feature along with actors Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya as the leading cast of Dharma Productions' upcoming film Dostana 2 directed by Collin D'Cunha. The actor is also set to fly on screen in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Janhvi will be also seen in Karan Johar's movie Takht, which sports an ensemble cast of seasoned actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

