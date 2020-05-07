Janhvi Kapoor's 'quarantine Innovation' Receives A 'subtle Rejection' From Sister Khushi

Bollywood celebrities have been entertaining their fans constantly with their social media presence amid lockdown. Be it workout or cooking, celebrity fraternity has been seen performing some never-seen-before kind of tasks for their fans. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor decided to try some experimental cooking that received a ‘subtle rejection’ from her sister Khushi Kapoor.

Janhavi Kapoor shared an Instagram story where she is seen making her sister try her newest food innovation that is a banana with toffee sauce. Janhvi’s sister is seen tasting it and giving a nod so as to say she likes it, while Janhvi is impatiently seen asking her again if she really liked it. However, Khushi Kapoor is heard saying, “Can you give me some plain banana”. Janhvi captioned the video as 'Subtle rejection of my banana with toffee sauce.'

Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor enjoys game night with Khushi, Boney; exults over this 'rare moment'

Recently Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from one of her photoshoots. She can be seen lying down on the grass. She is wearing a stunning bright yellow long centre-slit top with puffed sleeves. Janhvi Kapoor paired her top with white sequinned bottoms that gave the whole ensemble a subtle yet glam look at the same time.

Janhvi shared the picture and wrote in the caption that her dreams look like the picture she shared. The actor also added the hashtags of ‘Throwback Tuesday’ along with one that says ‘The Great Outdoors’. It seems that the actor is missing going out and experiencing the world. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented 'Switzerland Memories' on the post. Photographer Hardik Mehta claimed that the picture reminded him of the movie Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi.

Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor posts dreamy photo of 'Switzerland memories', fan recalls Pooja Bhatt's song

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor, Isha Ambani & Janhvi Kapoor show how to rock a pink lehenga; See pictures

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar or Janhvi Kapoor | Who styled pink pant-suit outfit like a pro?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.