Rajkummar Rao Confirms That His Upcoming Film 'Ludo' Will Be Released On Netflix; Watch

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao took to his social media and revealed that his upcoming film Ludo will be released on Netflix. Ludo was slated to release in theatres on April 24, 2020. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the theatres have been shut and hence most Bollywood films have shifted their focus to releasing on streaming apps.

Ludo on Netflix

Rajkumar Rao has shared a short video that features his on-screen love interest, Fatima Sana Shaikh, along with him. Fatima Sana Shaikh wore a gorgeous red gown and carried a small baby in her arms, Rao wore flashy clothes and carried a baby’s bag around her shoulders. While posting the video, Rajkummar Rao mentioned that the film revolves around four players who take their fate in their own hands. He also mentioned that the rules that the stakes of the game are high and that everything in the game is pre-planned. Towards the end of the post, he mentioned that Ludo was being released on Netflix.

Fatima Sana Shaikh posted a similar post on her social media. However, she shared a video that features a list of films that will be released on Netflix. Amongst others, she mentioned that Sanjay Dutt’s Torbaaz and Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will be released on Netflix. The video also mentioned that Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Raat Akeli Hai, and Class of ’83 will all get a Netflix release.

According to a news portal, Rajkummar Rao starrer Ludo has cracked a deal with Netflix at over ₹50 lakhs. Many acclaimed Bollywood films like Bhumi Pednekar is Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare too have made a deal with Netflix. According to reports, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare has cracked a deal with Netflix of about ₹40 lakhs. The news portal also mentioned that the music and television rights of the films are being negotiated.

It has been revealed that the executives at Netflix allegedly thought that cracking a deal with Ludo for ₹50 lakhs is quite justified as the film is one of the most awaited flicks of the year. Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu, is a dark comedy film. The movie narrates four stories set in an Indian metropolitan city.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the movie also features Fatima’s Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. The multi starrer movie stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, and Fatima Sana Shaikh amongst others in pivotal roles. The film is reportedly produced by Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar.

