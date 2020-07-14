Sanjay Dutt's Action Flick 'Torbaaz' To Be Released On Netflix This Year?

Sanjay Dutt is all set for the OTT release of his latest film. Fans of the actor are quite aware that his Sadak 2 will soon release on OTT platform and will be followed by Bhuj: The pride of India. But reportedly, the actor has another card up his sleeves and it is a long-in-the-making film Torbaaz. Read on to know more details about the film:

Torbaaz to see the light of the day soon

According to reports, Sanjay Dutt’s movie Torbaaz is all set for a direct-to-OTT release. It is being picked up by Netflix. The streaming giant will be announcing its new slate this week and Torbaaz is all set to make the list. This film revolves around child suicide bombers of Afghanistan. The release dates of this upcoming film has not been revealed yet, but fans are highly eager for the announcement.

Torbaaz will also feature Nargis Fakhri, who is known for her role in Rockstar, along with Rahul Dev, Pransh Chopra and others. The film has been shot in Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan. It will be the first time that Fakhri and Dutt would share the big screen. Torbaaz release date is not fixed yet. On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is geared up for the release of several films that are lined up.

Dutt will also be seen in K.G.F. Chapter 2, where he will be the lead antagonist, and back in 2019, Dutt compared his K.G.F. character with Thanos, an MCU character. Yash will reprise his role of Rocky in this film. It will also feature Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Anant Nag, and others in crucial roles. The film was set to release in 2020 but it has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dutt will also be seen in Sadak 2 along with Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. It will feature Makarand Deshpande in a negative role. The film will feature the story of Ravi, played by Dutt, who helps to free a young woman from the clutches of a godman. Sadak 2 will be released on Disney + Hotstar. Fans are highly eager for the release of this Mahesh Bhatt film.

