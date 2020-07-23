Janhvi Kapoor Says She Is Aware Of Her Privilege And Wants To Earn Her Place

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the digital release of her film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film features Kapoor in the lead role of Gunjan Saxena. In an interview with a publication, the actor and the original Kargil Girl Gunjan Saxena opened up about their journey and Kapoor revealed what her takeaway was from the film.

Janhvi Kapoor on her journey with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'

Talking about her takeaway and lesson from the film and from Gunjan Saxena, Janhvi Kapoor said that it all comes down to the efforts and hard work that one puts in towards their work. She added that Gunjan's outlook was very simple and revealed that she believed if one works hard enough, they will reach where they want to. Kapoor further added that she is aware of her privilege and often feels guilty about it. The Ghost Stories actor further said that the best she can do is earn her place by working harder.

Kapoor further said that Gunjan did not let the gender bias, the construct of society, or anything else become an obstacle in her own mind. She added that Saxena did not let herself get victimised with the way that society worked. Adding what was most inspiring for her, Janhvi said that Gunjan just kept working hard at what she did.

Sharing her journey and the toughest part about being a woman in uniform, Gunjan Saxena revealed that infrastructure barriers like no separate washrooms and changing rooms were slowly taken care of. She said other than infrastructure barriers, the toughest part was breaking the mental barriers that people had. She added that making people accept her as a professional was also hard. Revealing what the most exciting and challenging part was, Saxena said that it was being accepted as an officer and not being looked at as a woman officer.

About Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is directed by Sharan Sharma. Along with Janhvi Kapoor, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. It is a biographical film that narrates the inspiring life story of an Air Force Pilot named Gunjan Saxena who was the first Indian female pilot in combat.

