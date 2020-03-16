Janhvi Kapoor And Kiara Advani Have Something In Common; Read Details

Bollywood celebs always put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Time and again fans have seen Bollywood divas coming up with something new for fans when it comes to their trendy ensembles, accessories and more. Now, as per reports, it has come to notice that Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani share love for the same accessory.

In the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing a blue traditional ensemble which she paired with matching footwear and earrings. In the other picture, Kiara Advani can be seen donning a light pink top paired with skin-tight jeans and nude heels. However, what is similar in both the pictures is the bag both the divas are carrying.

Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani are reportedly carrying similar bags from the brand off-white. Janhvi Kapoor opted for the sling bag version of the brand. While Kiara Advani is seen sporting the handbag version of it.

What is next in store for Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani?

Janhvi Kapoor has plenty of interesting projects lined up for her. She will next be seen in Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afza and Karan Johar’s Takht. Janhvi Kapoor will also feature in Kargil Girl and Dostana 2.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani has impressed fans with her recent Netflix release Guilty. The character Nanki essayed by Kiara is loved by both fans and critics alike. Next, the diva will be seen alongside Siddharth Malhotra in Shershaah.

