The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Janhvi Kapoor Sure Knows How To Carry Soft Wavy Hairstyles With A Lot Of Oomph, See Pics

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor of 'Dhadak' fame is widely adored for her uber-chic fashion choices. Take a look at the actor's best curly hairstyles you must try. Read more.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, who currently made headlines for her rumoured breakup with alleged boyfriend Ishaan Khatter is one the most popular new-age actors in Bollywood currently. The Dhadak actor has some interesting upcoming movies in the pipeline like Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which is a biopic on India's first  IAF Pilot amongst several others.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Read: Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Hairstyles That Are Perfect For A Date Night; See Pics

Apart from her work, Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress us with her voguish taste in fashion and contemporary makeup and hairstyles. In fact, Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram is filled with her alluring pictures donning some uber-chic hairstyles. Talking about Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram, we can't fail to notice her love for curly hairdo's. Let's a took at her some of her best curly hairstyles we can't get enough of.

 Janhvi Kapoor's contemporary curly hairdo's which are must-try

Tight Curls 

Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in this tight curls hairstyle. The Ghost Stories actor chose to wear this hairdo with ethnic attire. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Soft Voluminous Curls 

Out of all Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram photos, this one is our favourite. The stunning actors look majestic in these voluminous curls. She wore a fascinating metallic bronze gown with a plunging neckline.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Read: Janhvi Kapoor Inspired White Casual Looks That Are A Must-have In Your Wardrobe; See Here

Messy Bun 

In this Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram photo the Dostana 2 actor looks flawless. Her messy bun with curly hair is accentuating her facial features beautifully in this photo. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

High Pony 

The Gunjan Saxena actor looks adorable in this curly ponytail hairdo. In this Janvhi Kapoor's Instagram photo her smile looks endearing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Read: Is Janhvi Kapoor Is Obsessed With The Colour Red ? These Photos Sure Seem To Suggest So

Wavy Hair 

Janhvi slays the wavy hair look like a pro in this photo. She opted this cute hairstyle with casual ethnic attire. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Read:Janhvi Kapoor Vs Sara Ali Khan: Who Rocks Stiletto Game Better?

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI MISQUOTES HIMSELF
Anil Ambani
ANIL AMBANI TRIES TO AVOID ED
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
IPL
FRANCHISES SUSPEND TRAINING CAMPS
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES