Janhvi Kapoor Sure Knows How To Carry Soft Wavy Hairstyles With A Lot Of Oomph, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor, who currently made headlines for her rumoured breakup with alleged boyfriend Ishaan Khatter is one the most popular new-age actors in Bollywood currently. The Dhadak actor has some interesting upcoming movies in the pipeline like Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which is a biopic on India's first IAF Pilot amongst several others.

Apart from her work, Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress us with her voguish taste in fashion and contemporary makeup and hairstyles. In fact, Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram is filled with her alluring pictures donning some uber-chic hairstyles. Talking about Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram, we can't fail to notice her love for curly hairdo's. Let's a took at her some of her best curly hairstyles we can't get enough of.

Janhvi Kapoor's contemporary curly hairdo's which are must-try

Tight Curls

Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in this tight curls hairstyle. The Ghost Stories actor chose to wear this hairdo with ethnic attire.

Soft Voluminous Curls

Out of all Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram photos, this one is our favourite. The stunning actors look majestic in these voluminous curls. She wore a fascinating metallic bronze gown with a plunging neckline.

Messy Bun

In this Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram photo the Dostana 2 actor looks flawless. Her messy bun with curly hair is accentuating her facial features beautifully in this photo.

High Pony

The Gunjan Saxena actor looks adorable in this curly ponytail hairdo. In this Janvhi Kapoor's Instagram photo her smile looks endearing.

Wavy Hair

Janhvi slays the wavy hair look like a pro in this photo. She opted this cute hairstyle with casual ethnic attire.

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

