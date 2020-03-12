Janhvi Kapoor Is All Hearts For This Hand-drawn Caricature; Pic Inside

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising newbies of Bollywood. She kick-started her career with Dhadak, where she was seen sharing the big-screen with Ishaan Khattar. Recently, she took to her social media handle and posted a caricature of herself. Read more to know about the whole story here:

READ | Ira Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Rock Classic Red Gowns In Completely Unique Ways; See Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor is all hearts for her hand-drawn caricature

Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media handle on March 12, 2020, to post a caricature of herself. She posted it in the story section of her official Instagram handle. In the photo, fans can see the caricature wearing a red dress and red shade of lipstick. She is also seen wearing hoops. She thanked Prasad Bhat, the artist who has made this caricature and was all hearts about this. Here is the caricature of Janhvi Kapoor.

@JanhviKapoor_FC

This looks so muchh like her... We love you ♥ ♥ ♥

Made by Prasad Bhat Art

PC. Janhvi Kapoor ka Instagram #caricature #Dhadak #roohiafzana pic.twitter.com/cXNG13pdtS — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) March 12, 2020

READ | After Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor Has A Cute Conversation With Paps, WATCH



For the unversed, Kapoor will next be seen in films like Roohi Afzana, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2, and others. She will be seen playing the lead in the 2020 biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, an Indian Air Force Pilot. The film will also features Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Maneesh Verma, and others.

READ | Karishma Tanna And Janhvi Kapoor Show How To Style A Plain White Saree; See Pics

Roohi Afzana is a horror-comedy flick which will feature Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, and Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is slated to be released on June 5, 2020, and is helmed by Hardik Mehta. In the film, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing a double role of Roohi Arora and Afsana Bedi.

READ | Janhvi Kapoor Inspired White Casual Looks That Are A Must-have In Your Wardrobe; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.