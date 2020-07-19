Janhvi Kapoor Loves Pastel Colour Outfits And These Photos Prove That; Check Out

Janhvi Kapoor has won the hearts of many with her acting and with her sense of style. Be it Haute couture or casual chic, she knows how to slay in each outfit with style. The actor has a mix of all the essential shades and styles in her wardrobe. From sequined outfits to heavily embroidered ethnic ensembles, the actor never fails to made heads turn. Here are the times when she stole the show with her looks in pastel colour outfits.

Janhvi Kapoor in pastel colour outfits

(Image Credit: Viral Bhayani IG)

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted wearing a comfortable floral wrap dress. Featuring full sleeves and white floral pattern, her pastel blue attire was a perfect choice for an outing. The wrap detailing accentuated her waist and the deep neck balanced the silhouette of her dress. Janhvi chose to go with minimal accessories for this outfit and kept her make-up simple. Centre-parted, wavy hair and a pair of nude heels accentuated her casual look.

While promoting Dhadak in Pune, Janhvi Kapoor stuck to her pretty, girly look. Her dress featured an ultra-feminine tulle skirt which she paired with a halter neck crop top. The addition of embellished juttis from Fizzy Goblet and black metal earrings from Amrapali Jewels added an extra glam to Janhvi's polished, girlish look.

The actor was seen sporting a pastel-hued creation at Isha Ambani's engagement. Her gown featured colourful stripes on the bodice and floral applique work on the neckline. Janhvi's attire was further accessorised with a floral headband and pretty jhumkas. Apart from Ms Kapoor's cute look, what caught more attention was the pink and white sling bag which added some quirkiness to her look. A dewy make-up palette with light smokey eyes rounded off her overall look.

The Dhadak star created a dhak-dhak moment looking stunning at Sonam and Anand's wedding. For the function, the actor can be seen wearing a pastel pink richly embroidered lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra which she paired with pastel blue dupatta. Braiding her lovely hair and adorning her braid with head ornaments, the actor looked like a dream.

Janhvi Kapoor stepped out for Adwaita Nayar's wedding reception in a pastel purple variation. The high-shine six-yard staple featured sequin work all over it. The actor paired her drape with a bralette-style blouse in the same violet tone. With a simple, yet statement-making sari, Janhvi Kapoor accessories her look with diamond-encrusted chandelier earrings with a hint of rose gold. To complete the ensemble, she decided to go for voluminous curls and subtle pink tones for her make-up.

