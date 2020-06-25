Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' Sold For A Whopping ₹70 Crore?

The coronavirus pandemic has created an unparalleled scenario in Bollywood. Since the theatres have been shut down across the country in the midst of the pandemic, many Hindi filmmakers have chosen the straight-to-digital route to release their films. Yes, several makers of the films are skipping the theatrical release and opting for OTT release.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl by Dharma Productions, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, is one of the major Hindi films to skip the theatrical release route. The biopic on the former Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena will soon premiere on a leading OTT platform.

But, has the production house managed to crack a profitable deal with the OTT platform? According to an entertainment portal, Dharma Productions has sold the film's exclusive premiering rights for a whopping ₹ 70 crore. It is also reported that the movie’s production cost is nearly ₹ 25 crore - 30 crore, making it a profitable deal for Dharma.

It is also reported that the recently released film Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in a lead role, was sold for ₹ 65 crores. It is allegedly said that it was a good deal for the producers as the production cost of the movie was much lower. It is also reported that filmmakers make the best use of the current times to make guaranteed profits.

About Gunjan Saxena

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor who is all set to star in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl announced her collaboration on social media by sharing a minute-long film teaser. The Dhadak actor will play the leading role of the first woman pilot to fly in combat along with actors Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

The film is based on Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, who rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was honoured with the Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war. Fans are all excited about the film and are eagerly waiting for its release on the OTT platform. Check out the teaser here.

