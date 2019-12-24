Janhvi Kapoor Is Happy For "more Than One Reason", Can You Guess Them?

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself where she all happy and ready for Christmas. Janhvi Kapoor piqued the fans’ curiosity because of the caption she added. Read on to know more details about this story.

Janhvi Kapoor has got more than one reason to be happy

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film turned out to be one of the best decisions of her life as Janhvi was loved for her role in this Hindi remake of Sairat. After Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor never had to look back. The Dhadak actor is ready to make a powerful comeback in 2020. She has three films lined up and a Netflix appearance as well.

But apart from being busy with her projects and being ready to enthral her fans, Janhvi is also a social media sensation. Each of her posts and stories turn into headlines. Since Christmas Eve is just a few hours away, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself in a Santa hat.

Janhvi Kapoor is not only posing with a Santa hat but is also sporting a toothy grin as she looks all ready to celebrate Christmas. Janhvi Kapoor also added the caption, “It’s almost Christmas and I’ve got more than one reason to be this happy!! P.S. this was truly candid.” This post and the caption was loved by her fans. The comment section of the picture was flooded with Merry Christmas messages.

Her fans did not miss out on the chance to pour in their compliments by appreciating Janhvi’s beauty. Some fans even speculated that reason for Janhvi's happiness is her upcoming projects. Janhvi Kapoor will be soon seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories. She is also part of Dharma Productions' Dostana 2. Janhvi Kapoor is all set to fly on screen in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will be also seen in Karan Johar's movie Takht, which also sports an ensemble cast of seasoned actors. Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram picture here.

