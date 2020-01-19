The Debate
Janhvi Kapoor's Stunning Gym Looks To Make Your Workout Interesting And Trendy

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor is not only known for her acting but also for her fit body. Read to know about her gym outfits that inspired her fans to style the gym look right.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
janhvi kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has been on a career-high since her last hit, Ghost Stories. She also has been inspiring the audience with her fitness regime. Furthermore, the actor is quite active on social media these days and she shares her stylish photos on Instagram. Let us take a look at some of Janhvi Kapoor's gym-wear photos.

ALSO READ | 'Who Would You Kill, Marry & Date?': Janhvi Kapoor Answers The Question

Janhvi Kapoor's gym wear

Janhvi is wearing an orange colour crop with blue colour shorts. She has kept her hair open. Janhvi has a black sling bag on her right shoulder. Take a look at her gym look.

ALSO READ | Spotted! Janhvi Kapoor Gets Warm Hug From Rekha Outside Manish Malhotra's Residence

Janhvi Kapoor has worn an orange colour crop top with the same colour of mid-waist skinny leggings. To complete her outfit she is wearing a pink colour slipper. Janhvi has kept her hairstyle simple with a messy ponytail. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's gym wear.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Shares A Shirtless Selfie, Janhvi Kapoor Trolls Him Like A Boss

Janhvi is wearing a white colour tank top that is paired with an orange colour skin fit leggings. To complete her outfit she is wearing pink colour sports shoes. Take a look at her outfit.

ALSO READ | Shimmer Fashion: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's 'glitzy' Love Affair

Janhvi is wearing a light blue colour tank top with dark blue shorts. She has tied her hair. The actor is carrying a light blue colour sling bag. Take a look at her athletic look.

Image Courtesy: Viral Bhayani Instagram

 

 

