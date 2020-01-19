Janhvi Kapoor's Stunning Gym Looks To Make Your Workout Interesting And Trendy

Janhvi Kapoor has been on a career-high since her last hit, Ghost Stories. She also has been inspiring the audience with her fitness regime. Furthermore, the actor is quite active on social media these days and she shares her stylish photos on Instagram. Let us take a look at some of Janhvi Kapoor's gym-wear photos.

Janhvi Kapoor's gym wear

Janhvi is wearing an orange colour crop with blue colour shorts. She has kept her hair open. Janhvi has a black sling bag on her right shoulder. Take a look at her gym look.

Janhvi Kapoor has worn an orange colour crop top with the same colour of mid-waist skinny leggings. To complete her outfit she is wearing a pink colour slipper. Janhvi has kept her hairstyle simple with a messy ponytail. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's gym wear.

Janhvi is wearing a white colour tank top that is paired with an orange colour skin fit leggings. To complete her outfit she is wearing pink colour sports shoes. Take a look at her outfit.

Pic: Janhvi Kapoor snapped post leaving the gym https://t.co/h0Ha94aYuS pic.twitter.com/ggXCFhDcvk — pankaj jaiswal (@pankajpppni25) December 29, 2017

Janhvi is wearing a light blue colour tank top with dark blue shorts. She has tied her hair. The actor is carrying a light blue colour sling bag. Take a look at her athletic look.

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her hot body in gym wear 🔥 😍 💋



Check this thread for her hottest High Quality pictures pic.twitter.com/Mc3gnao2xW — Bollyscious 💕 (@Bollyscious) July 25, 2019

Image Courtesy: Viral Bhayani Instagram

