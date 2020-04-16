Janhvi Kapoor & Kartik Opt For A Quirky Way To Wish 'Dostana 2' Director Collin D'cunha

As Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were not able to go out of their house and celebrate Dostana 2 director, Collin D’Cunha's birthday due to the lockdown, they instead chose a quirky way to wish him. The duo, along with others, opted for a fun-filled video call celebration.

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were seen on a video call along with the cast and crew and of the film to wish Collin. The director took to his Instagram handle to share the post and the sweet gesture done by his team to make him feel special on his big day. He also wrote a heartfelt note thanking everyone for it as he still was not able to believe the face. Check out the picture below.

Dostana 2 stars Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The film is the sequel of the hit film, Dostana that starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Collin D'Cunha and the movie was expected to hit the silver screens in December 2020, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the film has been currently put on hold.

On the work front

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film is based on a biopic of an Indian Air Force Pilot; this is one of Janhvi’s much-awaited films as she is seen playing a different avatar. The film was expected to hit the silver screens on April 24, 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has been put on a halt. Apart from this and Dostana 2, Janhvi will also be seen in Takht.

