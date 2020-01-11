Kartik Aaryan Bonds With His Choreographers On The Set Of 'Dostana 2'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who is currently shooting for the sequel of the well-known movie Dostana was recently spotted chilling with his choreographers. The actor who was last seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh romancing Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday will be seen in the movie produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Check out the post shared by Kartik Aaryan’s choreographer as he chills with the actor.

See picture

In behind the scenes pictures, Kartik is seen wearing a multi-coloured horizontally striped shirt and a pair of grey coloured joggers. He is also wearing sports shoes while he seems to be engrossed looking at something on his phone. Choreographers Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat are seen looking at Kartik Aaryan’s phone as well.

It has been reported that the trio was taking a break between his rehearsals when the picture was taken. The actor has been busy shooting for the film that stars Janhvi Kapoor as well as Lakshya Lalwani in the lead roles. Many behind the scene pictures from the sets of Dostana 2 have been doing the rounds on social media.

About Dostana 2

Dostana 2 is a romantic-comedy film directed by Collin D’Cunha. The movie is a sequel to the 2008 movie Dostana featuring John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. The first part of the movie was directed by Tarun Mansukhani, while D’Cuhna will be seen directing Dostana 2. It will be produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma banner. Dostana 2 is slated to release this year.

