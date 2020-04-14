Janhvi Kapoor Wishes 'Dostana 2' Director On His Birthday With BTS Pics; See Here

Janhvi Kapoor has quite a line up of films currently. Among them is the sequel to 2008-release, Dostana. Recently, on her Instagram story, the actor wished her Dostana 2 director, Collin D'Cunha on his birthday. The post had some BTS pictures from the sets of Dostana 2 and this also seems like a treat for the fans.

Earlier in the afternoon, Janhvi Kapoor on her Instagram story posted a birthday wish for her Dostana 2 director, Collin D'Cunha. She also added a caption saying, "can't wait to be on set with you again". The picture collage that Janhvi used was made up of BTS pictures of her and D'Cunha's moments from the sets of the upcoming film Dostana 2.

More about Dostana 2

Dostana 2 casts Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The movie also features Abhishek Banerjee, Kiron Kher, Asha Bhat and others in important roles. Directed by Collin D'Cunha, the movie is expected to release some time in December 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting has been halted for the moment.

Dostana 2 director Collin D'Cunha's moments with his cast

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movies

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix Original, Ghost Stories directed by Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar. Before the Coronavirus lockdown, she was busy with the shooting of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Dostana 2.

