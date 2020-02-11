Kartik Aaryan Defends His Role Choices After Being Criticised For Films Like 'Dostana 2'

Actor Kartik Aaryan has defended his choice of films in a recent interview to an entertainment portal. Kartik has two more sequels lined up. He will be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh and will be seen next in the remake of Love Aaj Kal.

In the interview with an entertainment portal, he opened up about his choice of films and his work. He said that he has always done films that he felt related to. He said that be it Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety he felt connected to all these films.

He also said that with Love Aaj Kal, Dostana 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he wants to explore more as an actor. He further went on to say that with these film choices, he has no fear of criticism and there is only expectation level that he wants to set for himself that he wants to achieve from a certain film. He concluded by saying that maybe from his next he would like to achieve the commercial or massy entertainer aspect but with Dostana 2 he wants to push the envelope.

The original Dostana starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles and Bhool Bhulaiyaa featured Akshay Kumar, Ameesha Patel, and Vidya Balan in key roles. Kartik Aaryan also added that he feels blessed that he is getting the opportunity to work with such great filmmakers and such great script. He further said that with the franchise it is always a bigger responsibility to take with films as big as Bhool Bhulaiyaa or Dostana.

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his next Love Aaj Kal. The movie is a second take to the 2009 film with the same name. The original Love Aaj Kal featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The reprised version of Love Aaj Kal is expected to release on February 14 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

