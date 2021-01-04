Janhvi Kapoor Bought An Apartment In Juhu Worth Rs 39 Crores: Reports

Janhvi Kapoor who made her debut in Bollywood with a remake of the Marathi film Sairat recently bought an apartment in Juhu. The daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi has brought the apartment for a hefty amount. The young actress who used to live in Lokhandwala with her father and sister Khushi Kapoor has finally decided to move out. Read further ahead to know more about Janhvi Kapoor's house.

Janhvi Kapoor's Juhu Apartment

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor has recently bought a triplex apartment in Juhu. As per reports in Square Feat India, the flat is spread across three floors. She bought this apartment for a hefty amount of Rs 39 crores. She will also have the access to six car parking in the building. The daughter of late actress Sridevi who used to live in Lokandhwala will now be shifting to Juhu, which is known as the hub of celebrities and actors. Janhvi Kapoor's house in Juhu has the carpet area of 3,456 area. The actor registered the house with the Department of Registration and Stamps on December 10.

Janhvi Kapoor's net worth

Janhvi Kapoor entered the industry with Dhadak that released in 2018. While the actress had various films in her bag, she came to limelight with her movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which was released on OTT platform, Netflix. She played the role of first Indian female air-force pilots in combat.

According to Caknowledge.com, Janhvi Kapoor's net worth is 58 crores. Earlier, it was reported that the actress owns Mercedes-Maybach luxury sedan car in black colour which costs Rs 1.93 crores. The report also published that the actor's annual income is around 5 crores. Janhvi Kapoor's house in Juhu costs Rs 39 crores.

On the Work Front

Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in the sequel to Dostana. She will be playing the lead role along with Karthik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani. She will also play the lead role in the upcoming comedy horror movie Roohi Afzana alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film was supposed to release this year in June but was postponed due to COVID-19.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

