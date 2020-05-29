Janhvi Kapoor Shows How To Pose Right In These Pictures Clicked By Rohan Shrestha

After making a huge Bollywood debut in Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, there was no looking behind for Janhvi Kapoor. Apart from her on-screen work, the newbie is also one of the popular stars on social media and has more than 8 million followers on Instagram. Janhvi Kapoor's work with Bollywood photographer Rohan Shrestha is unmissable. Check out Janhvi's stills clicked by Rohan that can give you cues on how to pose like a pro.

Janhvi Kapoor's work with photographer Rohan Shrestha

This picture of Janhvi Kapoor is from her photoshoot for a leading fashion magazine. Here, the newcomer stunned in a multi-coloured floral dress embedded with embroidery work design. The ethnic outfit was sported with statement dangles. In this picture, she posed with a poker face.

Here, Janhvi Kapoor was styled in a messy hair look. She stunned in ethnic blue attire. The dress had a deep V neck design structure. The Gunjan Saxena actor paired a choker neck statement necklace with long dangles. She posed with a poker face and a bold look.

Here, in this photoshoot series, Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in an exquisite lehenga. She posed with a serious face by showing her sad expressions. She can be spotted in a golden peacock coloured lehenga. The V neckline dress was clubbed with a pair of huge jhumkas. Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photos.

The embedded photoshoot series shows Janhvi Kapoor's bubbly side. Here, all her poses looked happy and joyous. The Dhadak debutant wore a pink floral dress sported with black boots. She posed sitting on an unusual bean bag with pink clothes hanging in the background. In the second picture, Janhvi flashed her adorable simple, while she stunned in a red outfit.

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

Jahnvi Kapoor has a busy schedule this year, as the actor has nearly seven releases lined up. Janhvi will be next seen with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming horror comedy entertainer, Roohi Afzana. The actor also has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in her kitty, which follows the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena. Janhvi is also a part of Karan Johar's Takht and Dostana 2.

