Mouni Roy Or Janhvi Kapoor; Who Slayed The Slinky Red Sequined Saree Better?

Bollywood celebrities account for creating major style statements and trends by pulling off every possible look effortlessly. Be it sequin or a colour like red, the actors never fail to amaze their fans by carrying the desired look. Recently, Mouni Roy and Janhvi Kapoor wore slightly similar red sequin saree and the two actors nailed the look flawlessly.

Mouni Roy V/S Janhvi Kapoor

Mouni Roy opted for a red sequin saree for a photoshoot. The actor’s saree had a sequin border and ruffles all over. Her blouse had a beautiful knot back and it was fully embroidered with sequin. She opted for bold eye makeup with smokey eyes and pink lip colour. Mouni Roy accessorised her look with red and silver diamond studded earrings. For her hairstyle, she pulled off a middle-parted loose wave curls hairstyle.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a similar red saree with the same detailings of sequin and bold red colour. Her saree had a beautiful sequin border paired with an embroidered sequined blouse. Her blouse had a beautiful deep neckline that toned up her look even more. For her make-up, she kept it minimal. Her hair was curled in loose waves that amped up her look even more.

Image Courtesy: Mouni Roy Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

