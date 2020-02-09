The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Mouni Roy Or Janhvi Kapoor; Who Slayed The Slinky Red Sequined Saree Better?

Bollywood News

Mouni Roy aced red shimmery sequin saree look flawlessly for a photoshoot. This look, interestingly, was similar to that of Janhvi Kapoor. See their pictures.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
mouni roy

Bollywood celebrities account for creating major style statements and trends by pulling off every possible look effortlessly. Be it sequin or a colour like red, the actors never fail to amaze their fans by carrying the desired look. Recently, Mouni Roy and Janhvi Kapoor wore slightly similar red sequin saree and the two actors nailed the look flawlessly.

Mouni Roy V/S Janhvi Kapoor

Mouni Roy opted for a red sequin saree for a photoshoot. The actor’s saree had a sequin border and ruffles all over. Her blouse had a beautiful knot back and it was fully embroidered with sequin. She opted for bold eye makeup with smokey eyes and pink lip colour. Mouni Roy accessorised her look with red and silver diamond studded earrings. For her hairstyle, she pulled off a middle-parted loose wave curls hairstyle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor is 'obsessed' with 'Shayad' from Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal', see pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Also Read| From Mouni Roy to Nia Sharma, here are the actors who played 'Naagin' in the show

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a similar red saree with the same detailings of sequin and bold red colour. Her saree had a beautiful sequin border paired with an embroidered sequined blouse. Her blouse had a beautiful deep neckline that toned up her look even more. For her make-up, she kept it minimal. Her hair was curled in loose waves that amped up her look even more.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan welcomes Janhvi Kapoor to the 'obsession club' of 'Shayad', see pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Also Read| Mouni Roy looks stunning in these gorgeous black outfits

Image Courtesy: Mouni Roy Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO RAVIDAS
RAMDAS ATHAWALE ON NAVEEN PATNAIK
GAURAV BHATIA ON CONG WITH KEJRIWAL
DELHI POLLS: B-TOWN JOINS IN
NAWAB MALIK CONFIDENT AAP TO WIN
DELHI AIR QUALITY REMAINS VERY POOR