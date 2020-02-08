Janhvi Kapoor Spotted With A Shiny New Duffle Bag As She Leaves Her Gym

Janhvi Kapoor might be new to Bollywood, but she has already proven herself to be adept at acting and has amassed a massive fan following, who adore her for her talent as well as her beauty. Janhvi is also known for her strong social media presence and has a huge number of followers on Instagram and Twitter.

The Ghost Stories actor is renowned for her fashion sense as well as her perpetual glamourous appearance. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted while she was walking out of her gym with a stylish shiny duffle bag, which soon caught the attention of many of her fans.

Janhvi Kapoor walks out of her gym with an eyecatching duffle bag

Above is the video that shows Janhvi Kapoor walking out of her gym with her shiny duffle bag. While Janhvi's gym style is always commendable, it was her stylish new bag that caught the attention of many of her fans.

The actor wore a simple white T-shirt that had a unicorn and rainbow printed upon it, along with a pair of simple shorts. Her shimmering duffle bag was slung over her shoulder as she walked towards her car. For those curious about the cost of Janhvi Kapoor's stylish new bag, the duffle bag is produced by a UK-based company and is worth ₹3,999.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is set to feature in the upcoming biographical film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Woman. Janhvi will play the titular role, portraying the first female pilot in the Indian Air Force. After Gunjan Saxena, Janhvi Kapoor will also feature in films Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

