Janhvi Kapoor's Gorgeous Monochrome Picture Leaves Fans Speechless

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the newbies in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan base . The actor also has a huge following on social media and constantly keeps her fans updated with her latest pics, photoshoots and upcoming film projects. Recently, the Dhadak actor's gorgeous monochrome picture went viral on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor's stunning monochrome picture

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram page to post a stunning monochrome picture. In the image, the Ghost Stories actor donned a beautiful sheer black gown that was embellished with glistening white stones. Her hair flowed freely by her sides and she also flaunted her stunning beauty in the image that left her fans stunned. The picture soon started to trend online as her fans gushed over her gorgeous look and charm. Check out the image that Janhvi Kapoor shared online on her official Instagram page.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor recently featured in the Netflix anthology horror film, Ghost Stories, where she starred in Zoya Akhtar's segment. While the film received mixed reviews, Janhvi was highly praised for her performance. After Ghost Stories, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in a biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

The movie is based on the life of the first woman pilot in the history of the Indian Airforce. The movie will also star Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, and Vineet Kumar Singh in lead roles.The movie is directed by Sharan Sharma and is set to release on March 13, 2020. After Gunjan Saxena, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in the upcoming comedy horror, Roohi Afzana, as well as the comedy romance, Dostana 2.

